Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.9399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1811502 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 285693 EQS News ID: 1776087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 17, 2023 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)