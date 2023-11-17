Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 11:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IamFire Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IAMFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "Company")

Notice of ANNUAL General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that it has posted a notice convening an Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 11thDecember 2023, at the office of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be available at https://iamfireplc.com/

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:
info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Advisor:
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9795 (Direct)

Narisha Ragoonanthun: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9794 (Direct)

Tennyson Securities Limited

Corporate Broker:

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)


© 2023 PR Newswire
