Hangzhou EZVIZ Network, Co, LTD.: Unlock a treasure trove of savings on popular smart home products: EZVIZ's long-awaited and unusual Black Friday discounts are now live

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a global leading smart home technology company, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday sale. By slashing prices on some of its most advanced products, EZVIZ is serious about enhancing safety and smartness in every home, with exclusive offers that are hard to resist. From highly rated stylish battery cameras to award-winning video doorbells. EZVIZ reaffirms its mission to make protection more reliable and accessible than ever before, celebrating love, care and peace-of-mind of family during this shopping festival.

The enchantment of the sale will last 11 days, from November 17 to November 27. Everyone can grab the chance to choose and pick without stressing too much with a tight schedule. Smart home lovers can hunt for EZVIZ's hot deals on the company's official online stores, Amazon UK, or through its local retail partners.

EZVIZ BC1C

A hassle-free camera that eliminates the need for complex wiring and expensive video storage subscriptions. Featuring built-in 32GB memory and an impressive 210-day battery life - which can be recharged using a solar panel - the weatherproof BC1C is suitable for outdoor use. Its focus on detecting human motion provides protection around the clock.

EZVIZ CB8 Battery-Powered Pan & Tilt Camera - Sale price ?99.99, was ?149.99

A powerful assistant to look after your holiday home or renovation site where electrical limits make installation difficult. The CB8 captures information from all directions in 2K and operates without external power or data cables. Made for next-level-easy security in any home, it runs up to 210 days on a full charge, and supports smart person detection and auto-tracking.

EZVIZ DB2 Battery-Powered Video Doorbell - Sale price ?62.04, was ?84.99.99

The ideal video doorbell for those who seek enhanced front-door protection but are not stellar electricians. The wire-free EZVIZ DB2 offers 2K resolution, an ultra-wide field of view, smart human motion detection, and two-way talk - all come with effortless installation. Users can enjoy privacy protection through the voice changer feature and create non-filming zones to monitor only the necessary areas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d883874-faa3-453b-9252-20ae6222968c