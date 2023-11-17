

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The yen climbed to a 11-day high of 149.41 against the greenback and a 4-day high of 185.31 against the pound, from its prior lows of 150.77 and 187.15, respectively.



The yen firmed to 3-day highs of 162.24 against the euro and 168.42 against the franc, from its early lows of 163.60 and 169.69, respectively.



The yen appreciated to 3-day highs of 89.30 against the kiwi and 96.93 against the aussie, off its early lows of 90.02 and 97.55, respectively.



The yen touched 108.79 against the loonie, hitting a fresh 2-week high.



The currency is poised to find resistance around 142.00 against the greenback, 180.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the euro, 144.00 against the franc, 86.00 against the kiwi, 94.00 against the aussie and 106.00 against the loonie.



