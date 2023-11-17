

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Fall River, Massachusetts-based Raw SeaFoods, Inc. is recalling Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers sold through Amazon's Whole Foods Market stores, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The affected products may contain undeclared sesame and milk, known allergens.



The recalled products were sold in seafood service case wrapped in paper or prepackaged in clear trays displaying PLU 56228, with sell by date between September 2023 and November 2023.



The called-back products were sold nationwide in the seafood department of Whole Foods Market from August 25, 2023 through November 15, 2023.



The problem was discovered after a vendor reported visible sesame seeds present on the product. An investigation is underway to discover the cause.



Those with severe allergy to milk and sesame run the risk of life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.



So far, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall. The agency is urging customers who have purchased the product at Whole Foods Market to return to the stores for a full refund.



