Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 12:30
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue435.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue438.99p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue345.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue350.87p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue282.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue282.51p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.69p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue109.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue111.05p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 16-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue147.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue149.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

