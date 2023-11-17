Head-Up Display Market worth $3.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The head-up display market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028 from USD 1.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the 2023- 2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Many companies are investing in head-up display which gives an opportunity for growth in the head-up display market. The head-up display market is in the development phase at present, with the presence of multiple players offering head-up display technology. Europe is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the head-up display market. Similarly, the North America, Asia Pacific and RoW regions are expected to be the growing market for the forecasted period.

Head-Up Display Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Component, Technology, Application & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Regulatory challenges Key Market Opportunities Utilizing head-up displays (HUDs) in sports for enhanced performance Key Market Drivers Enhanced Convenience and Comfort through the Integration of Satellite Navigation Technology with Head-Up Displays

Automotive Application hold the largest market share of head- up display market during the forecast period.

Head-up displays are utilized in cars as secondary display units to provide drivers with information regarding navigation routes, vehicle speed, fuel levels, traffic conditions, and more. Several automotive companies, including Audi AG (Germany), BMW (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), General Motors (US), and Mercedes-Benz (Germany), offer head-up displays for use in premium, luxury, and sports cars. Continental AG (Germany) is a prominent supplier of components for these displays. Pioneer Corporation (Japan) has integrated head-up displays with infotainment systems. The latest head-up displays in many cars employ Pico projectors, which are compact and can connect to handheld devices like smartphones and tablets to project information onto vehicle windshields. These displays now come with monochrome and 4-color options, offering benefits like night vision, high contrast, and color-rich virtual images. Emerging trends include voice control and gesture recognition. The automotive segment of the head-up display market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Incorporating digital head-up display in automobiles and aircraft leads to the increase in the market demand.

Digital head up display improves safety by keeping the user's eyes focused on the primary task, such as driving or operating machinery. By projecting information directly into the user's line of sight, they eliminate the need to glance away from the road or task at hand, reducing distractions and reaction time. Also, digital head up display provides a wealth of information in a readily accessible format, enhancing the user's understanding of their surroundings and potential hazards. They can display real-time data, such as speed, navigation directions, traffic warnings, and vehicle diagnostics, allowing for better decision-making and proactive responses.

Unlike traditional displays that require shifting focus, digital head up displays present information within the user's natural field of view, minimizing distractions and maintaining attention on the primary task. This helps prevent accidents caused by diverted attention and promotes a safer and more focused driving or operating experience. These head up display offer customizable displays, allowing users to select and prioritize the information most relevant to their needs. This personalization reduces information overload and ensures that critical data is readily available without cluttering the display with unnecessary details. Advanced digital head up display incorporates augmented reality features, overlaying virtual elements onto the real-world view. This enables intuitive navigation guidance, highlighting hazards or points of interest, and providing a more immersive and interactive user experience. For instance, in September 2023, Audi AG revealed the inside of the 2025 Q6 e-tron which is expected to be its first EV, is equipped with on-demand AR based head up displays that shows the SUVs speed, traffic signs, and navigational directions. These advanced digital head up display systems boost the overall capabilities of the automobile and offer cutting edge features that attract a large pool of customers towards the automobile.

BAE Systems- London based company offers digital head up displays such as Digital Light Engine (DLE) head up display system that provides significant reduction of lifecycle costs, offers around 10 times the reliability of traditional analog head up displays, provides extra mission capabilities, faster upgrades, higher resolution capabilities, and constant luminance throughout equipment life. Similarly, Mercury Systems, Inc.- US based technology company offers digital head up displays that replaces previously used CRT based head up displays that were bulky, and expensive. It offers products such as HUD1080 that have a non-obstructive design, digital light engine technology, high resolution display, can record 1080p video, and offers improved line of sight. Such digital head up displays are widely being used by automobile and aircraft manufacturers to enhance their offerings.

Government agencies use digital head up displays for their transport aircraft traveling across the globe. For instance, in February 2021, Indian government managed aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd., Israel for the supply of digital overhead head up display systems. These head-up displays are expected to be used in transport aircraft. They provide sharp brightness, large head motion box, and large field of view.

Conventional HUD to dominate the head-up display market in the forecast period.

Transparent head-up displays put necessary information in the line of sight of drivers without requiring them to take their eyes off the road. Though they were first created for use in aviation and the military, conventional head-up displays are finding more and more utility in automotive applications. Needs of users for security, safety, comfort, and entertainment are being met through head-up displays. They are used in aircraft to provide data that allows pilots to react quickly, such as the position, flight route, acceleration, and real-time position of the aircraft. Head-up displays are currently regarded as one of the most important driver-assistance technologies, having gradually made their way into the automotive sector. Automobiles with head-up displays display engine details, speed, and GPS data on the windshield.

Combiner-based and windshield-based head-up displays are the two types of conventional head-up display.

Head-up display market for the North America region to register the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2028 forecast.

Key contributors to the North American head-up display industry include the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In recent years, this regional market has witnessed significant technological advancements in the automotive sector, particularly concerning vehicle technologies. Several factors are propelling the growth of head-up displays in North America. These include a heightened awareness of active safety systems integrated into the manufacturing of automobiles and aircraft, along with an increasing demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with head-up displays. Prominent players operating in the North American head-up display market include Visteon Corporation and MicroVision, both based in the US.

Pioneer Corporation, a major electronic product manufacturer for automobiles, including head-up displays, operates within the US. The US is also a notable market for high-end vehicle consumption, encompassing luxury, sports, and mid-segment cars. Prominent automotive companies such as General Motors, Chevrolet, and Ford Motor Company are headquartered in the US and are anticipated to introduce technologically advanced head-up displays. Additionally, augmented reality technology is poised to make inroads into head-up displays, further stimulating demand for these systems in North America in the foreseeable future.

Key Players

The report profiles major players in the head-up display companies Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Visteon Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), YAZAKI Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (US), Thales (France), E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MicroVision (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. (Japan), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Vuzix (US), Foryou Corporation (US), HARMAN International (US), HUDWAY, LLC (US), WayRay AG (Switzerland), Envisics (UK), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US).

