

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a quiet day of economic announcements, investors are looking for new residential construction data and fed talks on Friday.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished up, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 82.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 2.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly down on Thursday. The Dow climbed well off its worst levels of the day in late-day trading but still closed down 45.74 points or 0.1 percent at 34,945.47. The blue chip index edged down of the three-month closing high set on Wednesday.



On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The Starts consensus is 1.350 million, while it was up 1.358 million in September. Permits consensus is 1.463 million, while it was up 1.473 million in the previous month.



The E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the retail sales were up 2.1 percent.



The Quarterly Services Survey for the third quarter is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenue was up 1.5 percent.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American rig count was 815 and the U.S. rig count was 616.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will participate in the 'Payments' discussion before the Clearing House Annual Conference 2023 at 8.45 am ET.



Boston Fed President Susan Collins will speak before the 67th Economic Conference, 'Rethinking Full Employment' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 8.45 am ET.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will give a closing keynote before the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress at 9.30 am ET.



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will speak on the economy before the Annual Community Bankers Symposium at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago at 9.45 am ET



Boston Fed President Susan Collins is interviewed on CNBC at 10.15 am ET.



Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.11 percent higher at 3,054.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.12 percent to 17,454.19 due to heavy losses in the tech sector.



Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.48 percent to 33,585.20 while the broader Topix index settled 0.95 percent higher at 2,391.05.



Australian markets edged down slightly. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slid 0.13 percent to 7,049.40, dragged down by financials and energy stocks.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 143.93 points or 2.03 percent, the German DAX is climbing 125.91 points or 0.80 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 59.34 points or 0.80 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 103.00 points or 0.97 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.82 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken