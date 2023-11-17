Radical Imaging LLC: Radical Imaging Announces First Extension Available for FlexView

DeepLook Medical's DL Precise application enables one-click measurement and segmentation for regions of interest in FlexView

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, an innovative provider of medical imaging viewer solutions, and DeepLook Medical Ltd., a medical imaging company with patented artificial intelligence software for visual enhancement, today announced DeepLook Medical's FDA-cleared DL Precise application is now available as the first commercial extension for FlexView, Radical Imaging's viewer-as-a-service. DL Precise is a plugin that is deployed at runtime in FlexView, enabling one-click segmentation and measurement of masses in medical images.

"We are proud to collaborate with Radical Imaging, a company dedicated to addressing the foremost challenges in medical imaging. Empowering medical professionals with essential tools for swift and informed decision-making, and dismantling barriers to access important data for oncology patients, are vital steps toward enhancing health outcomes." - Marissa Fayer, CEO of DeepLook Medical.

FDA-cleared DL Precise can be used across multiple imaging modalities (Ultrasound, Mammography, CT, MRI). It consistently delineates lesion morphology - even in dense tissue -- with vivid color, powered by DeepLook's patented shape-recognition technology. DL Precise data goes beyond the range of human vision, thereby improving clinician workflow and decision-making. The combination of DL Precise and customers' interfaces usher in a new era in oncological diagnosis and treatment. Implementation is quick and easy - the DL Precise application can be purchased and downloaded to any Windows-based workstation and used with FlexView.

FlexView is a professionally supported, SaaS cloud medical imaging viewer created by Radical Imaging that is based on the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) framework. FlexView is a commercial-grade, production-ready solution that can seamlessly provide the viewing and analysis capabilities for any type of medical image or workflow from anywhere. FlexView adds to OHIF's extensibility model by introducing the ability to deploy plugins at runtime. This is crucial to enable the addition of new features dynamically, without causing disruptions or system down-time.

About Radical Imaging LLC

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development, and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging released its first product, FlexView. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com and FlexView.ai.

About DeepLook Medical

DeepLook Medical, a Connecticut-based software firm, focuses on visual enhancement technology to advance medical imaging. DL Precise is the first in a series of innovative products using the company's unique shape-recognition software to delineate the details of tumor morphology - a key to better diagnosis and treatment of malignancy across the field of oncology. The company is leveraging other complementary AI advances to further the reach and impact of its patented technology. To learn more, please visit: https://www.deeplookmedical.com

