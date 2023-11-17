Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Reduction of Convertible Debt Balance

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) today announced that the Company has reduced its convertible debt balance with the payment of two convertible promissory notes originally issued to a single lender on February 9, 2021 and April 26, 2021, respectively. The total payment value of $175,000 is for complete and full settlement of both notes.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "We're pleased to be able to reduce our convertible debt balance with these payments. A key initiative of ours is to continue to simplify our capital structure to support our long-term growth. Payment of these notes is one example of our execution of this strategy, and our goal is to continue to significantly simplify our capital structure."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC, or Nova, which the Company acquired in May of 2021 and operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

