Redwood Software to Exhibit at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences in Las Vegas, NV and London, UK

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2023 announced today its exhibit and presentation of full stack automation solutions at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies , taking place on November 20-21 in London, UK and December 5-7 in Las Vegas, NV. Automation experts from Redwood will present "Taming the Complexity, Full Stack Automation for IT Leaders" at both conferences, giving attendees powerful insight into the benefits of advanced automation.

IT leaders of today are dealing with significant complexity due to the n-dimensional growth of business applications across their enterprise. Session attendees will learn how full stack automation enables businesses to scale with end-to-end process automation across any tech stack, maximizing investments in critical applications such as their ERP.

"With ongoing digital transformation, IT teams are tasked with connecting processes across an ever-evolving hybrid technology stack with new applications constantly being added and creating more disconnect between systems. This is why the majority of digital transformation initiatives fail-IT teams are not set up for success," said Redwood Chief Product Officer Abhijit Kakhandiki. "Full stack automation is the only way to successfully automate IT and business processes end-to-end because it has the flexibility to work across any application, middleware and IT infrastructure you may encounter now and in the future."

The proof is in the outcomes achieved by Redwood customers. "Whether large utility companies, global financial institutions or major manufacturers, businesses are seeing significant improvements using full stack automation-30% reduction in operational costs, 40% improvement in processing time, 45% faster reporting. Companies can confidently migrate to Redwood's full stack automation solution using our proven migration process with hands-on support and specialized data migration tools," said Devin Gharibian-Saki, Redwood's SVP of Business Development and Strategy.

Session Details:

Monday, November 20, 2023 / 12:55 PM - 01:15 PM GMT in London, UK, presented by Devin Gharibian-Saki, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Redwood Software

Wednesday, December 06, 2023 / 01:35 PM - 01:55 PM PST in Las Vegas, NV, presented by Abhijit Kakhandiki, Chief Product Officer at Redwood Software

In today's era of the great replatforming, IT leaders are confronted with unprecedented complexities. With more systems and data than ever, spread across on-premise and private, hybrid and public cloud, leaders must simultaneously innovate and modernize while maintaining operational stability. A key component to addressing this challenge is full stack automation. Offering future-proof adaptability and scalability, full stack automation seamlessly integrates data and systems, like SAP and other business-critical software, ensuring the reliable execution of any business processes.

Redwood will exhibit at booth #213 for Gartner IOCS in London, UK and booth #437 for Gartner IOCS in Las Vegas, NV.

About Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on cloud strategies and infrastructure and operations trends at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference taking place 20-21 November in London and 5-7 December in Las Vegas . Follow news and updates from these conferences on X using GartnerIO.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premise - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software.

www.redwood.com