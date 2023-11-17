

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus remained stable in September, the European Central Bank said Friday.



The current account surplus totaled EUR 31 billion, unchanged from August.



The surplus on goods trade decreased to EUR 31 billion from EUR 36 billion a month ago, while the surplus on services trade held steady at EUR 8 billion.



Primary income showed a positive balance of EUR 5 billion after staying nil. Meanwhile, secondary income registered a deficit of EUR 14 billion compared to a EUR 13 billion shortfall in August.



In the twelve months to September, the current account balance logged a surplus of EUR 175 billion, or 1.2 percent of GDP, the ECB said. This was in contrast to a deficit of EUR 32 billion or 0.2 percent a year ago.



In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities was EUR 421 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 462 billion in the twelve months to September.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken