Li Auto Inc. Unveils Li MEGA at Auto Guangzhou 2023

BEIJING, China, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company unveiled Li MEGA, its high-tech flagship family MPV, at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition ("Auto Guangzhou 2023").



The preview of Li MEGA at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 touched upon its superior performance across safety, BEV technologies, interior space, drivability, and comfort, as well as contour design. To learn more about Li MEGA, please visit the Company's official website at https://www.lixiang.com/en/megaMEGA.

Li MEGA is open for reservations starting from November 17, 2023. Its retail price is expected to be below RMB600,000. The Company will officially launch Li MEGA in December 2023, with showroom models available in Li Auto retail stores starting in January 2024 and delivery of Li MEGA commencing in late February 2024.

The orders for Li MEGA have exceeded 10,000 in 2 hours since the vehicle was available for reservations, demonstrating its outstanding appeal to family users. Each Li MEGA order requires a deposit of RMB5,000, which is refundable within a limited time period.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (??????, ??????). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, as well as Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

