PaxMedica, Inc.: PaxMedica Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting FDA Type-B Meeting to Review PAX-101 Pivotal Trial Data

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers PaxMedica's recent announcement of the completion of a type-B meeting with the FDA. During the live meeting, the company discussed the positive results of the recent data from its PAX-HAT-301 study of suramin in Stage One Human African Sleeping Sickness caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, a rare and fatal parasitic disease if left untreated.



"This marks a pivotal moment for PaxMedica, and we are encouraged by the constructive feedback from the FDA in our recent type-B meeting. The guidance received is instrumental as we expedite the final steps toward our NDA submission for PAX-101, expected in the second half of 2024. We are particularly focused on completing the production of commercial lots under CMC regulatory guidelines, anticipating substantial time and cost savings. We are committed to advancing efficiently in the months ahead to bring PAX-101 closer to those in need." - Howard Weisman, CEO, and Chairman of PaxMedica.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT). Our portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

