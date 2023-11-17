Noventiq Holding PLC, a leading global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced that it is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA represents an interconnected community of independent software vendors and managed security service providers. These providers have seamlessly integrated their solutions to bolster defenses in an increasingly hostile digital landscape where the role of AI technologies, especially generative AI, is reshaping the cybersecurity ecosystem.

In today's data-driven era, where data is incredibly valuable, the demand for robust information security has grown enormously. Noventiq's cybersecurity solutions, designed for end-to-end Microsoft security solutions, empower clients to safeguard their data, infrastructure, and applications, proactively detecting and thwarting threats. Combining proprietary methodologies with Microsoft's expertise, Noventiq meets the growing demand for cloud- and subscription-based security solutions with Microsoft Sentinel.

Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, remarks on this milestone: "As Microsoft strengthens its presence in advanced cybersecurity, Noventiq has invested heavily in its security workforce in all 60 countries where we operate. Our membership in MISA not only showcases Noventiq's capabilities but also recognizes our excellence in this field. We are confident that collaborating with Microsoft in MISA will enhance our ability to deliver greater value to our joint customers in cybersecurity and cloud governance."

Alym Rayani, Vice President, Microsoft Security, explains: "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Noventiq, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

With over two decades of successful collaboration, Noventiq is a proud Microsoft Solution Partner in Security'. Furthermore, Noventiq has also achieved all four Security Specializations offered by Microsoft, encompassing Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance, and Threat Protection.

Business Combination Agreement

As previously announced on May 4, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: COOL) entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVIQ". The proposed business combination is expected to provide Noventiq with improved access to new sources of capital, accelerate M&A opportunities, and enhance its reach and capabilities in fast-growing technology development in cybersecurity, generative AI, and other high-margin solutions and tools.

About Noventiq

Noventiq (Noventiq Holdings PLC) is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. The company enables, facilitates, and accelerates digital transformation for its customers' businesses, connecting 80,000+ organizations across all sectors with a vast selection of best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and solutions.

Noventiq delivered record gross revenue of $1.6 billion for the 12 months to March 31, 2023, an increase of 52% in constant currency. The company's growth is underpinned by its three-dimensional strategy to expand its markets, portfolio, and sales channels. The strategy is supported by an active approach to M&As which enables Noventiq to take advantage of the ongoing consolidation in the industry. Noventiq's 6,400 employees work in approximately 60 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa-markets with significant growth potential. In May 2023, Noventiq announced its intent to list on Nasdaq through a proposed business combination with Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. To learn more about Noventiq, visit https://www.noventiq.com.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth's mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. Corner Growth is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team's history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

Corner Growth also brings a group of highly respected investment professionals, with strong track records and deep individual experience in SPAC and de-SPAC processes, a rolodex of premier public market investors, and a team of advisors who offer experience and access to networks across a broad functional and physical geography.

