Frequency Exchange Corp.: Fremedica License Expansion Launches New Revenue Opportunities

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has had its rights expanded permitting the company to sell NIKKI direct to the consumer or through partnerships that open several new revenue opportunities which are already being capitalized with the signing of our first White Label Agreement valued at $500,000 over the first year.

FREmedica President Nicole Sullivan states "We are excited to have our Rights expanded to open many new revenue opportunities for the company. We are launching 4 new revenue strategies; the first one being the White Label revenue stream that will set us apart from our competition. This strategy has place FREmedica on the global stage for delivering a frequency platform that all companies can use to their advantage. With our first White Label agreement signed, we are in negotiation with several wellness companies interested in putting their corporate stamp on our Frequency Delivery System."

NIKKI White Label Revenue Stream

FREmedica sells NIKKI hardware to third party clients that apply their own frequencies and brand to our NIKKI Frequency Delivery System. The client is responsible for the product once it carries their brand. The ideal client is exemplified by our first White Label client: a marketer of 66 plant-based products. Early testing with their frequencies on our NIKKI Frequency Delivery System have proven highly positive.

Private Brand Premium Revenue Stream

FREmedica provides client-branded NIKKI with up to three NIKKI Frequency Sets that in line with the client's product and consumer. Client-branded NIKKI is provided free to new customers with upsell to existing customers. The ideal Private Brand client is one with an existing product line appropriate to particular NIKKI frequency sets including for example sleep, mold, performance and pain to name a few.

Affiliate Revenue Stream

FREmedica recruits professionals who represent our values to share with their followers their stories of how NIKKI has improved their lives. Affiliate followers receive a code offering them a product discount from the product and allowing the affiliate to benefit by way of introduction to the customer. We are presently signing a global community of Affiliates and Inviting you to join us as well.

Direct Sales Revenue Stream

The FREmedica direct sales strategy is diverse and includes our BioEnergetics Beat Podcast; the platform of our direct sales strategy. Our public relations firm is currently launching a comprehensive strategy to introduce NIKKI and our "FREQ" listing on the TSXV in Canada.

About the Company

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and commercialization of a wearable frequency delivery system in markets worldwide, delivering specialized frequency programs designed to enhance wellness as well as improve performance. NIKKI is a fifth-generation frequency delivery system and third wearable technology created by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequency programs is the result of years of research and development using advanced bioenergetic technology.

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

|FREmedica Technologies Inc.

Stephen Davis CEO and Director

250.732.7170

Nicole Sullivan

President

nicole@fremedica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Frequency Exchange Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804792/fremedica-license-expansion-launches-new-revenue-opportunities