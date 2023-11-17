King Publicity: Austin Burke Embarks a New Musical Endeavor, a Lullaby-Inspired Collection Titled 'DREAMS'

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Embracing the anticipation and excitement of parenthood, acclaimed singer-songwriter Austin Burke decided to breathe a new life into some of his favorite songs to sing to his son Benny. This tranquil project is a testament to the songs that parents would want their children to grow up loving the way they did.

Burke and his wife Lexy connect with their dedicated fanbases that span over three million strong by sharing intimate moments of their lives on social media. From announcing their pregnancy on People to the adorable gender and name announcements - Lexy and Austin are happy to share their milestone moments with their audiences.

Listen to DREAMS HERE.

"Ever since we found out that Lexy was expecting, I've been dreaming about what it's going to be like when I first get to hold my son. Music has always been such an important part of our lives that I immediately began remembering a few of the songs I grew up listening to and thinking about what songs I want to sing to Benny when he's here," shares Burke. "Being able to get in the studio and recreate the songs I want to share with him is something that will forever be special to me because for the first time in my career - this music isn't for me. It's strictly for Benny and the fans. I can't wait to see how people share these songs with their kids and I hope it's just as special for each and every one of them."

The collection features lullaby-inspired, nostalgic renditions that offer a fresh perspective on beloved classics such as N*Sync's "This I Promise You" and John Denver's "Country Roads." Alongside these cherished covers, the project features an original track titled "What Do You Wanna Be," written by Burke himself. Each song is delicately crafted and produced to resonate deeply with parents as well as soothe their littles off to sleep.

DREAMS Tracklist

1. What Do You Wanna Be (Austin Burke)

2. This I Promise You (Richard Marx)

3. Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Elton John and Tim Rice)

4. Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver, Bill Danoff, Mary Danoff, and Taffy Danoff)

5. Chasing Cars (Gary Lightbody, Johnny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Paul Wilson, and Tom Simpson)

6. You Are My Sunshine (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell)

The "independent streaming sensation" (Entertainment Focus) has garnered over 200 million career streams and continues to add to those with his innovative new music. Be on the lookout for new originals in the new year.

He has even more music slated for release this year, so keep up with Austin Burke by following on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Austin Burke Press Photos HERE.

