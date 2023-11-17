Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2023 | 15:26
Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Opens Its Most Sustainable Store in India at Mahim

By Nusra, Deputy Features Editor

Originally published by Nusra on Restaurant India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Pizza chain Pizza Hut has opened its most sustainable store yet in India at Mahim, Mumbai.

This initiative aligns with the global mission of 'Recipe for Good Growth', which prioritises people, the planet and food.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Restaurant India

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/805911/pizza-hut-opens-its-most-sustainable-store-in-india-at-mahim

