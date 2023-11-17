Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2023 | 15:26
58 Leser
Workiva: Redefining the Role of the CSO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Workiva

A leading authority on integrated reporting, Robert Eccles joins Mandi McReynolds to explore how the role of the chief sustainability officer is evolving. They discuss the concept of trade-offs and resolving conflicts of interest between stakeholders as well as the deepening connection between finance and ESG.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/805915/redefining-the-role-of-the-cso

