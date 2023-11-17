Aperture, LLC: Aperture Pet & Life and Coral Restoration Foundation Partner to Bring Awareness and Support to Coral Restoration Efforts

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and AquaIllumination, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF).





Aperture and CRF join forces to make a lasting impact on our oceans. This partnership, timed with the global initiative Giving Tuesday, marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards coral reef restoration.

"We are excited to collaborate with Aperture. CRF is restoring hope for coral reefs worldwide," said Martha Roseler, Chief Development Officer for CRF. "Ongoing restoration is the key to securing a future for this critical ecosystem and our work is made possible through the generosity of public and private donors and like-minded companies."

To help raise funds for CRF, Aperture created scuba diving Mr. Chili plushie to represent the extraordinary work that the CRF team does to help corals in the ocean. Proceeds from every purchase will be donated to CRF, supporting their vital efforts in cultivating and outplanting corals and raising awareness about the urgent need for action.

"We are proud to be involved with Coral Restoration Foundation," said Jay Sperandio, Vice President at Aperture. "Aperture brands have a rich history of supporting conservation initiatives including those of Coral Restoration Foundation. It is with this continued work to support the Coral Restoration Foundation that we hope to be part of a wave of change that will restore our coral reefs and protect our planet's biodiversity. Together, we can make a difference."

To purchase a Coral Restoration Foundation edition Mr.Chili with all proceeds supporting CRF, visit https://www.bulkreefsupply.com/coral-restoration-foundation-mr-chili-plushie.html

To learn more about Coral Restoration Foundation, visit https://www.coralrestoration.org and to donate please visit https://www.coralrestoration.org/donate

About Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products in over 50 countries through an integrated platform, which includes the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and habitats, distribution of the world's finest aquatics brands and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 110 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems and continue its rich history in supporting critical research, conservation and education that supports our world's barrier reefs and marine life.

About Coral Restoration Foundation:

Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to restoring reefs to a healthy state in Florida and globally. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF works to support the reefs' natural recovery processes. CRF engages and empowers others in their mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations, and community outreach.

