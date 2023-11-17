Environmental Sensor Market worth $3.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the environmental sensor market is driven by Increased deployment of air quality monitoring stations, and implementation of stringent regulations to reduce air pollution.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Environmental Sensor Market"

217 - Tables

81 - Figures

315 - Pages

Environmental Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Deployment, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with installation and maintenance in remote and harsh environments Key Market Opportunities Need to monitor water pollution in industrial and residential sectors Key Market Drivers Growing demand for environmental sensors from manufacturers of consumer electronics



By type, the gas/air quality segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the environmental sensor market during the forecast period.

The gas/air quality segment is positioned for robust growth over the forecast period. The adoption of gas/air quality sensors has been increasing in automobile air quality monitoring systems, HVAC systems, and air purifiers. In HVAC and air purifiers, oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and VOC gas sensors are used. Gas sensors based on technologies such as metal-oxide-semiconductors, electrochemical, or infrared are used to monitor air quality in the automotive industry. Oxygen gas sensors are used in automobile applications to monitor the quality of cabin air. It is observed that pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, VOCs, and nitrogen oxide enter car cabins through HVAC systems, thereby causing headaches, nausea, and dizziness to onboard passengers. As such, it is important to monitor the quality of cabin air in automobiles, thereby leading to the increased demand for gas sensors over the forecast timeframe.

Consumer electronics segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the environmental sensor market during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the environmental sensor market during the forecast period. Environmental sensors have a significant opportunity in the consumer electronics market. In smartphones and wearable devices, various sensors such as temperature, air quality, humidity, gas sensors, UV index, and integrated sensors are used for environmental sensing. MEMS-based environmental sensors are being implemented in smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. This is made possible as increasingly minuscule sensors are being built in high volumes, with best-in-class performance, providing good value, and are compatible with smartphones, IoT, or wearable devices. Environmental sensing can contribute considerably to the growing popularity of MEMS sensors, considering the vast benefits that environmental sensors have to offer, therefore, fueling the segment growth over the forecast timeline.

Noth America is poised for significant growth in the environmental sensor market by 2028.

The North American environmental sensor industry is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years due to various essential drivers. The region's heightened environmental consciousness and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices have prompted increased investments in cutting-edge environmental monitoring and mitigation technologies. Furthermore, the strong focus of North America on research and development, especially in sectors like precision agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and industrial automation, is fueling demand for advanced environmental sensing solutions. Additionally, rising concerns regarding climate change and extreme weather events are compelling investments in environmental monitoring systems, including sensors, to enhance regional disaster preparedness and response capabilities. The increasing adoption of smart home technologies and Internet contributeIoT) applications in North America also contributes to the surge in demand for environmental sensors, improving energy efficiency and indoor air quality. With a supportive regulatory environment and a technologically advanced ecosystem, the North American environmental sensor market is set to experience rapid expansion, solidifying its pivotal role in the global market landscape.

Key companies operating in the environmental sensor companies are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Raritan Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Amphenol Corporation (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

