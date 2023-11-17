Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023

PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 16:18
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

[17.11.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

17.11.23

IE000LZC9NM0

7,115,491.00

USD

0

42,807,979.35

6.0162

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

17.11.23

IE000DOZYQJ7

2,739,940.00

EUR

0

14,933,518.11

5.4503

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

17.11.23

IE000GETKIK8

90,151.00

GBP

0

729,982.90

8.0973

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

17.11.23

IE000XIITCN5

792,116.00

GBP

32,860.00

5,799,149.52

7.3211


