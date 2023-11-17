Whittier Trust Positions for Growth with New Pasadena Relocation

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Whittier Trust Company, the oldest wealth management firm headquartered on the West Coast, today announced the relocation of its South Pasadena office to 177 E. Colorado Blvd, Suite 800, Pasadena, CA 91105, effective November 20, 2023.

This move is a response to Whittier Trust's remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by its ever-expanding client base and its pledge to maintain personalized service.

"Our recent expansion is a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment to our clients," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Our new Pasadena location will not only enable us to sustain our high standard of service but will also position us more strategically to connect with additional families."

The relocation is set to support Whittier Trust's burgeoning team, ensuring that the increasing demand for its premier wealth management services continues to be met with the utmost expertise. The new, larger space in Pasadena will underpin the firm's ongoing recruitment of exceptional talent and support its staff's professional growth.

By establishing its largest office in Pasadena, Whittier Trust reaffirms its devotion to its core pillars of wealth management services, including fiduciary services, family office, investment management, philanthropy, real estate, and alternative assets. Strategically situated near key transport links and amenities, the office enhances client accessibility to Whittier Trust's services.

As it solidifies its presence in Pasadena, Whittier Trust maintains a robust network with branches in West Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Reno, Portland, and Seattle, reinforcing its mission to serve its clientele on a local and personal level.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely-held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 578 families and 161 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $20 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

