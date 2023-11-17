Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size worth $ 2.25 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size By Source Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.25 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Surges Amidst Global Industry Dynamics

In a landscape defined by innovation and demand, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by diverse industries and emerging markets. The latest market research underscores MCC's pivotal role, especially in pharmaceuticals and the global foodservice sector.

Pharmaceutical Industry Propels Microcrystalline Cellulose Market to New Heights

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) has become a linchpin in the pharmaceutical industry, playing vital roles as a stabilizer, binder, film-forming agent, and disintegrant in tablet formulations. The demand for Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is further propelled by its significance as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations, contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing in rapidly emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

Expanding Horizons of Microcrystalline Cellulose Market into the Food Industry

Beyond pharmaceuticals, MCC finds extensive application in the food industry, where it serves as a hot and cold stabilizer in products like ice cream, canned meat, frozen food, and seasoning. Recognized as a dietary fiber with cellulose as its primary component, MCC enhances the functionality of nutritional and functional foods, contributing to its increasing market demand.

Global Foodservice Market and Population Growth Boost Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Demand

The global foodservice market, poised to reach a staggering 3.5 trillion US dollars in 2020, coupled with an annual population growth rate of 1.05%, is a significant driver of the escalating demand for microcrystalline cellulose. MCC's irreplaceable role in stabilizing emulsions across various industries positions it as a critical component amid the dynamic global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market dynamics.

Navigating Challenges and Limited Substitutes

While MCC enjoys a dominant market presence, it faces challenges from limited substitutes such as CMC, kappa-carrageenan, and croscarmellose sodium. The potential hindrance posed by CMC in the food and beverage sector, particularly in stabilizing emulsions in items like ice cream and baking, adds a layer of complexity to the evolving market dynamics.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Driving Forces and Growth Prospects

Increased investments in pharmaceutical development, coupled with efforts to deliver high-quality goods, are key driving forces behind the MCC market's growth. Economic prosperity and an expanding employment rate further fuel growth, with North America and Asia-Pacific emerging as key players, promising significant prospects during the forecast period.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Key Players Shaping the Market Landscape

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is characterized by key industry players, including DowDuPont, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Roquette, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Gujarat Micro wax Limited, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, and DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG. This competitive landscape ensures continual innovation, setting the stage for sustained growth and market evolution.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market into Source Type, Application, And Geography.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Source Type Wood-based Non-wood-based

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Application Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



