Winters & Yonker, P.A.: Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers Gives Back

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / This year, Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers will be making Thanksgiving more cheerful for families in need. The Tampa Bay law firm will be giving away a thousand bags filled with non-perishable foods. "We believe that no one should go hungry this holiday season," Bill Winters said of the giveaway.

Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers 2023 Holiday Give Back

Any Tampa Bay resident may come pick up a food bag, with no registration required. The giveaway will take place on November 20 and 21, 2023, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Participants can use the drive-through pickup at 601 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL, 33606.

The food in these bags will include ten popular holiday side dishes. Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers has been giving away food around Thanksgiving for years, and in 2019, they gave away more than 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys. But they soon noticed that, while there were lots of organizations giving away turkeys, no one seemed to be providing the rest of the dinner. The law firm decided to step in and fill that gap, launching the Holiday Give Back program.

The attorneys at Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers work to help the citizens of Tampa both in the office and out. By day, these lawyers fight for the rights of accident victims who are being cheated out of fair settlements. The Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers team has nearly 120 years of combined experience fighting for the citizens of Florida, and they've recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

If you have any questions about the Holiday Give Back program, please call 813-223-6200. You can also visit the Winters & Yonker website to discuss your personal injury case today.

