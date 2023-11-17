Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2023 | 15:06
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kvika banki hf. initiates the sales process of TM tryggingar hf.

Following the decision of the board of directors of Kvika bank hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") regarding the sale or listing of its insurance subsidiary TM tryggingar hf. ("TM" or "the company"), which was announced on the 3rd of October, it is hereby informed that the bank will start the sales process today.

It is Kvika's intention to sell all outstanding shares in TM or sell shares in the company to cornerstone investors, which may result in a listing.

Kvika's Corporate Finance division has been engaged to oversee the sales process and BBA//Fjeldco has been hired as a legal advisor in the process.

Further updates on the sales process will be provided in due course.

For further information regarding the process please contact Kvika's Corporate Finance through the email address tm@kvika.is.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 17 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR"), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.


Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.