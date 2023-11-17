Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 October 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,418,005.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 15.2 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials United States 7.7 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.6 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 5 ENI Energy Italy 2.7 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.6 7 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 8 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 9 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.1 10 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.0 11 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 1.9 12 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 13 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 14 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 15 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.7 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 17 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.6 18 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.5 19 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.4 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.2 Total equity investments 59.9 Cash and other net assets 40.1 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2023

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 15.2 Europe ex UK 12.4 Japan 9.0 United Kingdom 8.0 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Americas: Direct Equities 5.2 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.4 Cash and other net assets 40.1 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2023

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 15.2 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Financials: Direct Equities 4.2 Total Financials 27.1 Industrials 7.4 Consumer Staples 6.4 Energy 6.3 Information Technology 3.9 Communication Services 3.6 Consumer Discretionary 1.8 Real Estate 1.7 Health Care 1.7 Cash and other net assets 40.1 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

