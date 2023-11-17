Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 October 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,418,005.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
Financials
Luxembourg
15.2
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
United States
7.7
3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.6
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
5
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.7
6
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Financials
Japan
2.6
7
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.4
8
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.4
9
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.1
10
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
2.0
11
Raytheon Technologies
Industrials
United States
1.9
12
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
13
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.8
14
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
15
Daiwa House Industry
Real Estate
Japan
1.7
16
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.7
17
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
1.6
18
Murata Manufacturing
Information Technology
Japan
1.5
19
Nabtesco
Industrials
Japan
1.4
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.2
Total equity investments
59.9
Cash and other net assets
40.1
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2023
% of Net Assets
Europe: Long-Short Fund
15.2
Europe ex UK
12.4
Japan
9.0
United Kingdom
8.0
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.7
Americas: Direct Equities
5.2
Asia Pacific ex Japan
2.4
Cash and other net assets
40.1
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2023
% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund
15.2
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.7
Financials: Direct Equities
4.2
Total Financials
27.1
Industrials
7.4
Consumer Staples
6.4
Energy
6.3
Information Technology
3.9
Communication Services
3.6
Consumer Discretionary
1.8
Real Estate
1.7
Health Care
1.7
Cash and other net assets
40.1
100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
17 November 2023