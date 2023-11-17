Anzeige
17.11.2023
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 October 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,418,005.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2023

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*

Financials

Luxembourg

15.2

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

United States

7.7

3

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.6

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.8

5

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.7

6

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

Financials

Japan

2.6

7

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.4

8

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.4

9

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.1

10

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

2.0

11

Raytheon Technologies

Industrials

United States

1.9

12

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

13

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.8

14

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

15

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

1.7

16

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.7

17

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

1.6

18

Murata Manufacturing

Information Technology

Japan

1.5

19

Nabtesco

Industrials

Japan

1.4

20

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.2

Total equity investments

59.9

Cash and other net assets

40.1

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2023

% of Net Assets

Europe: Long-Short Fund

15.2

Europe ex UK

12.4

Japan

9.0

United Kingdom

8.0

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Americas: Direct Equities

5.2

Asia Pacific ex Japan

2.4

Cash and other net assets

40.1

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2023

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

15.2

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Financials: Direct Equities

4.2

Total Financials

27.1

Industrials

7.4

Consumer Staples

6.4

Energy

6.3

Information Technology

3.9

Communication Services

3.6

Consumer Discretionary

1.8

Real Estate

1.7

Health Care

1.7

Cash and other net assets

40.1

100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

17 November 2023


