HIV Drugs Market to Reach $51.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in cases of Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), increase in the adoption of HIV drugs, and the increase in awareness regarding HIV treatment in developing countries drive the growth of the global HIV drugs market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "HIV Drugs Market By Medication Class (Multi-Class Combination Drugs, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), Entry Inhibitors, HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drugs Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" According to the report, the global HIV drugs industry generated $32.80 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $51.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in initiatives taken by various government associations to raise awareness about diagnosis and management of HIV in developing countries, rise in demand for HIV drugs, and rise in R&D regarding HIV drugs drive the growth of the global HIV drugs market. However, the stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs are hampering the HIV drugs market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of key strategies by key players, and the increase in clinical trials of drugs for the treatment of HIV are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the HIV drugs market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $32.80 billion Market Size in 2032 $51.1 billion CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 229 Segments covered Medication Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Surge in cases of HIV Initiatives taken by various government associations to raise awareness about diagnosis and management of HIV Opportunities Increase in number of products in the pipeline Restraints Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs



Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the HIV Drugs Market

The pharmaceutical industry heavily relies on research and development efforts to introduce new drugs and therapies to the market. As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints and budget cuts, there may be a reduced focus on high-cost research and development projects.

However, the overall demand for therapeutic drugs, including HIV drugs, remains relatively stable during economic downturns due to their essential role in treating health conditions.

The multi-class combination drugs segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global HIV drugs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of multi-class combination for the treatment of HIV. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032, as increase in research and development of multi-class combination drugs and the high effectiveness of multi-class combination drugs against HIV.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global HIV drugs market revenue, its pivotal role as a primary distribution channel for pharmaceutical products and treatments. Hospital pharmacies serve as key points of access for medications, including HIV drugs and supportive therapies. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the convenience in shopping, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, and ease in payment options.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global HIV drugs market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in HIV cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Leading Market Players: -

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GSK plc (ViiV Healthcare)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global HIV drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, partnership, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

