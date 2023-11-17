Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 18:00
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 November 2023 the Company bought into Treasury 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 166.6000 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 7,912,086 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 128,249,609.

The above figure (128,249,609) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240


