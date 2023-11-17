EastMarine Boats Inc.: Revolutionizing Yacht Tender Market With Innovative B2C Model and Unmatched Quality

Family-Owned Business Surges Ahead with Impressive Growth and Expansion, Demonstrating Unmatched Value in the Luxury Boating Market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / EastMarine Boats Inc., a family-owned company deeply rooted in boating passion and expertise, is redefining the yacht tender market with its groundbreaking business model and commitment to quality. Building on a legacy of over two decades in boat dealerships, the company has rapidly made its mark in the yacht tender manufacturing sector since its inception in 2020.

The Mazzo Family, Owners of EastMarine Boats LLC.

In an industry dominated by high prices, EastMarine stands out by offering top-tier yacht tenders at prices significantly lower than its competitors. This remarkable feat is achieved through the company's unique "Amazon/Tesla" inspired B2C (Business To Consumer) model, eliminating the need for physical dealerships and cutting retail pricing by nearly 30%. Customers are able to make informed decisions through high-definition images and videos available on the company's comprehensive website.

The success of this innovative approach is evident in the numbers. "EastMarine Boats has seen a substantial increase in production, from 145 yacht tenders in its first year to 227 units in 2022. This growth is supported by a robust delivery infrastructure, including a fleet of company trucks and trailers, capable of delivering up to eight boats per week across the Eastern United States," Anthony Mazzo, CEO said.

2022 marked a year of significant expansion for EastMarine, doubling both its facility size and workforce. This expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for its products. In October 2023, EastMarine sold a personal record number of 41 boats while participating in the Annapolis Boat Show and Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Adding to its impressive portfolio, EastMarine boasts an inventory of nearly 100 new outboard motors (ranging from 20-50 horsepower) and yacht tender frames, ready for immediate delivery. This readiness and variety ensure that customers' diverse needs and preferences are promptly met.

As a family-run operation, EastMarine Boats Inc. extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients for their unwavering support. The company remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality yacht tenders at consumer-friendly prices, reinforcing its position as a leader in the boating industry.

