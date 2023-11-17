Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Kingsbarn Capital Management Launches DVDN - a High-Dividend Yield ETF

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Kingsbarn Capital Management announces the launch of its second ETF, The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Ticker:DVDN).

KCM Dividend Yield Tracker

Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Data accurate as of 11/10/2023. Source: Bloomberg and KCM estimates.

DVDN is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide investors with current income while maintaining the prospects for capital appreciation. The Fund's two portfolio managers' strategy for achieving this objective is to employ a bottom-up, fundamentally driven research process to select 12-18 common stocks issued by Residential Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts ("MREITs"), Commercial Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts ("CREITs"), and Business Development Companies ("BDCs").

DVDN selects these portfolio positions from an investment universe of the 75 publicly listed equities issued by MREITs, CREITs and BDCs that comprise the equal-weighted Kingsbarn Capital DVDN Yield Tracker1.

"Kingsbarn Capital Management continues to broaden its asset management platform with the launch of DVDN, our second exchange-traded investment fund," commented Jeff Pori, CEO and founder of Kingsbarn Realty Capital. "Further, we believe DVDN will provide investors a cost-effective solution to meeting their fixed-income portfolio allocation requirements," concluded Pori.

DVDN is co-managed by Jim Fowler and Ignatius Chiang, CFA, who have extensive experience managing mortgage-related equity and fixed-income portfolios.

"Although equity and interest rate markets have been somewhat volatile of late, residential and commercial mortgage REIT and BDC dividends have been relatively stable and, in our opinion, should remain resilient," stated Jim Fowler, Chief Investment Officer for Kingsbarn Capital Management and DVDN co-portfolio manager. "Along with co-portfolio manager Iggy Chiang, we believe we have developed a research and investment process that will allow us to meet our investment objective of managing a portfolio of stocks that we believe will provide investors current income."

Kingsbarn Capital DVDN Yield Tracker1. Please see attached image.

To learn more about DVDN, please visit www.KingsbarnCapital.com and click here to view the fact sheet, investor deck, and prospectus.

About Kingsbarn Capital Management

Kingsbarn Capital Management is a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, that specializes in providing investment funds to institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and foundations. Kingsbarn Capital Management is wholly owned by Kingsbarn Realty Capital, which is a Las Vegas-based real estate-centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited investors access to an array of alternative investments.

Contact Information

Emma Williams

Director of Public Relations

emma@theferrarogroup.com

+17023677771

SOURCE: Kingsbarn Capital Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806151/kingsbarn-capital-management-launches-dvdn--a-high-dividend-yield-etf