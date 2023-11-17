YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd: YanGuFang Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "YanGuFang") (Nasdaq: YGF), a health food company primarily engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, and sales and distribution of oat and grain products across China and internationally, today announced that it has received a staff determination letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company of its noncompliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) for continued listing due to its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 ("Form 20-F") in a timely manner.



Pursuant to the Letter, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance from the date of receipt of the Letter and if the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company will be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, or until May 13, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Letter further stated that if the plan is not accepted by Nasdaq, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearing Panel pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a).

The Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company is working diligently on the Form 20-F and intends to file the Form 20-F as promptly as possible in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). However, if the Company fails to file the Form 20-F by January 16, 2024, the Company will submit a plan by such date to Nasdaq that outlines the steps the Company will take to file the Form 20-F.

About YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.

YanGuFang is a health food company engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, sales and distribution of natural oat and whole grain products. The Company is committed to improving human health through its research to explore the nutritional benefits of its products. The Company has developed over 80 products in its natural oat and whole grain series. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://ir.ygfang.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

