Global HIV/AIDS healthcare nonprofit remembers former first lady and her tireless work alongside husband President Jimmy Carter on affordable housing and public health

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) mourns the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who, together with her husband United States President Jimmy Carter, was a lifelong champion in the human rights movement.

"We remember and celebrate former First Lady Rosalynn Carter today as a humble partner to and remarkable human rights champion with husband President Jimmy Carter and their tireless, lifelong work on civil rights, social justice, health care, and affordable housing," said Michael Weinstein, president and cofounder of AHF. "We offer our condolences to President Carter and the entire Carter family as well as our deep gratitude to Mrs. Carter for her gracious, understated tenacity in helping those less fortunate."

Mrs. Carter and her husband brought worldwide attention-as well as their own physical labor-to the need for safe, affordable housing through their eponymous Carter Work Project in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity. Since 1984, the Carters reportedly helped house more than 4,300 families in 14 countries around the world.

The Carters also worked tirelessly to improve global public health. Their not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center, has focused on fighting six preventable diseases, including malaria. Just this past January, the Center announced its success in nearly eradicating Guinea worm disease with only 13 cases reported in 2022.

