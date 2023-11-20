

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.6653 against the euro and 97.64 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6754 and 97.37, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 3-month high of 0.6563 and a 4-month high of 0.8986 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6508 and 0.8928, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0874 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0861.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



