

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.6038 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.8106 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5988 and 1.8203, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 89.94 from Friday's closing value of 89.59.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken