

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.0936 against the euro and a 5-day low of 1.2496 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0907 and 1.2461, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to more than a 2-1/2-month low of 0.8831 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 148.69 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8855 and 149.62, respectively.



The greenback slipped to a 4-day low of 1.3690 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.3718.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.86 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen and against the loonie.



