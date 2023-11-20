Antin expands its Flagship Fund V portfolio with a leading provider of fire, flame and gas detection infrastructure in the marine, energy, transport, and building sectors

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, announces today that a wholly owned affiliate of its Flagship Fund V has agreed to acquire Consilium Safety Group from Nordic Capital, subject to regulatory approvals. This represents the third investment announced in Flagship Fund V.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Consilium Safety has an installed base of 75,000 fire, flame and gas detection systems within the marine, transport, energy and building sectors. Consilium Safety focuses on providing and maintaining mission-critical infrastructure in highly demanding and regulated end markets. With a presence in over 55 countries, the company operates an extensive global maintenance network, supporting safety and continuity of its clients' operations.

Antin has extensive experience in the sectors where Consilium Safety operates, including marine, rail and energy. Its track record in those sectors includes investments such as Sølvtrans (wellboat operator), Porterbrook (rolling stock leasing), European Rail Rent (wagon leasing), and Kellas (energy infrastructure).

Commenting on the transaction, Consilium Safety President and CEO Philip Isell Lind af Hageby said: "Nordic Capital's operational focus and expertise in how to fuel global expansion, have been instrumental in the growth of Consilium Safety Group. Together, we have achieved great results quicker than we expected. We thank them for their support and guidance as we take the next step of our journey. As we embark on the next chapter, we are very excited to partner with Antin. We will continue delivering mission-critical safety and operational resilience to our customers and with Antin's support, we look forward to investing further in the expansion of our offering, capabilities and presence.

Nordic Capital AdvisorsManaging Director Joakim Andreasson said: "We are very proud of what Nordic Capital and Consilium Safety Group's management team has together achieved, creating a leading and innovative company with a global footprint. The plans set out at the time of the acquisition have been successfully executed much earlier than expected. We want to thank the whole team at Consilium Safety Group for their contribution during these years. Consilium Safety Group is now well placed to continue its growth trajectory and outperform the market. This marks the culmination of a very successful partnership and the start of an exciting next phase for Consilium Safety Group."

Antin Senior Partner Simon Söder stated: "We are very impressed by the team at Consilium Safety and their commitment to safety, continuous innovation and customer service. The company has built an extensive international footprint which enables it to support its customers who rely on Consilium Safety's mission-critical infrastructure for their operations."

Antin Managing Partner Angelika Schöchlin added: "Consilium Safety's impressive track record spanning over 100 years and their dedication to customers in sectors we know very well make it an ideal addition to our portfolio. We are excited to partner with the Consilium team to support and accelerate its next chapter of growth."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialised private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 23 billion in 140 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

