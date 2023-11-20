

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK), a Swiss private lender, on Monday reported a rise in assets under management or AUM for the first-10 months of 2023.



However, the company projects a decline in net earnings for the full-year 2023.



'Following a rise in credit provisions in November and a year-to-date increase in the effective tax rate, the Group currently does not expect the full year 2023 net profit level to reach the one achieved in 2022, which was the second best in the Group's history,' Julius Bar said in a statement.



For the full-year 2022, the company had reported a net profit of CHF 949.1 million.



For the first ten months of 2023, AUM climbed 3 percent or CHF 11 billion to CHF 435 billion from previous year. The increase was driven mainly by continued net new money inflows and a net positive global equity market performance, partly offset by a negative currency impact which resulted from a strong trend in Swiss franc.



As of November 19, the Group had booked valuation adjustments totaling CHF 82 million or CHF 66 million net of taxes, of which CHF 70 million was booked against the lender's credit portfolio after October 31.



