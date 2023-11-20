InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 20

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|17 November 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|500
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 60.3400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 61.0000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 60.7574
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,751,041 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 November 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 61.0000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 60.3400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 60.7574
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/11/2023
08:20:34
GMT
23
60.3400
XLON
882659408481008
17/11/2023
09:25:01
GMT
18
60.4000
XLON
882659408485864
17/11/2023
09:53:30
GMT
29
60.4800
XLON
882659408487435
17/11/2023
10:18:55
GMT
37
60.5800
XLON
882659408491014
17/11/2023
10:42:10
GMT
27
60.7200
XLON
882659408492671
17/11/2023
12:02:20
GMT
31
60.8000
XLON
882659408497653
17/11/2023
12:42:06
GMT
31
60.7800
XLON
882659408499646
17/11/2023
13:32:07
GMT
26
60.7600
XLON
882659408502406
17/11/2023
14:13:23
GMT
25
60.7200
XLON
882659408505529
17/11/2023
14:30:55
GMT
29
60.8400
XLON
882659408507278
17/11/2023
14:41:10
GMT
29
60.7600
XLON
882659408508969
17/11/2023
14:52:50
GMT
33
60.8400
XLON
882659408510465
17/11/2023
15:05:42
GMT
28
60.8800
XLON
882659408512177
17/11/2023
15:27:46
GMT
28
61.0000
XLON
882659408514872
17/11/2023
15:53:06
GMT
43
60.9000
XLON
882659408517777
17/11/2023
16:21:36
GMT
36
60.8800
XLON
882659408522821
17/11/2023
16:29:06
GMT
20
60.9200
XLON
882659408524519
17/11/2023
16:29:55
GMT
7
60.9400
XLON
882659408524806
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806864/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--nov-20