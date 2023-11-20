Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Tradegate
17.11.23
13:53 Uhr
70,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5070,5008:09
70,0070,5008:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 20

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:17 November 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:500
Lowest price paid per share:£ 60.3400
Highest price paid per share:£ 61.0000
Average price paid per share:£ 60.7574

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,751,041 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 November 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 61.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 60.3400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 60.7574

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/11/2023

08:20:34

GMT

23

60.3400

XLON

882659408481008

17/11/2023

09:25:01

GMT

18

60.4000

XLON

882659408485864

17/11/2023

09:53:30

GMT

29

60.4800

XLON

882659408487435

17/11/2023

10:18:55

GMT

37

60.5800

XLON

882659408491014

17/11/2023

10:42:10

GMT

27

60.7200

XLON

882659408492671

17/11/2023

12:02:20

GMT

31

60.8000

XLON

882659408497653

17/11/2023

12:42:06

GMT

31

60.7800

XLON

882659408499646

17/11/2023

13:32:07

GMT

26

60.7600

XLON

882659408502406

17/11/2023

14:13:23

GMT

25

60.7200

XLON

882659408505529

17/11/2023

14:30:55

GMT

29

60.8400

XLON

882659408507278

17/11/2023

14:41:10

GMT

29

60.7600

XLON

882659408508969

17/11/2023

14:52:50

GMT

33

60.8400

XLON

882659408510465

17/11/2023

15:05:42

GMT

28

60.8800

XLON

882659408512177

17/11/2023

15:27:46

GMT

28

61.0000

XLON

882659408514872

17/11/2023

15:53:06

GMT

43

60.9000

XLON

882659408517777

17/11/2023

16:21:36

GMT

36

60.8800

XLON

882659408522821

17/11/2023

16:29:06

GMT

20

60.9200

XLON

882659408524519

17/11/2023

16:29:55

GMT

7

60.9400

XLON

882659408524806

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806864/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--nov-20

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
