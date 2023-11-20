InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 20

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 17 November 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 60.3400 Highest price paid per share: £ 61.0000 Average price paid per share: £ 60.7574

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,751,041 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 November 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 61.0000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.3400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 60.7574

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/11/2023 08:20:34 GMT 23 60.3400 XLON 882659408481008 17/11/2023 09:25:01 GMT 18 60.4000 XLON 882659408485864 17/11/2023 09:53:30 GMT 29 60.4800 XLON 882659408487435 17/11/2023 10:18:55 GMT 37 60.5800 XLON 882659408491014 17/11/2023 10:42:10 GMT 27 60.7200 XLON 882659408492671 17/11/2023 12:02:20 GMT 31 60.8000 XLON 882659408497653 17/11/2023 12:42:06 GMT 31 60.7800 XLON 882659408499646 17/11/2023 13:32:07 GMT 26 60.7600 XLON 882659408502406 17/11/2023 14:13:23 GMT 25 60.7200 XLON 882659408505529 17/11/2023 14:30:55 GMT 29 60.8400 XLON 882659408507278 17/11/2023 14:41:10 GMT 29 60.7600 XLON 882659408508969 17/11/2023 14:52:50 GMT 33 60.8400 XLON 882659408510465 17/11/2023 15:05:42 GMT 28 60.8800 XLON 882659408512177 17/11/2023 15:27:46 GMT 28 61.0000 XLON 882659408514872 17/11/2023 15:53:06 GMT 43 60.9000 XLON 882659408517777 17/11/2023 16:21:36 GMT 36 60.8800 XLON 882659408522821 17/11/2023 16:29:06 GMT 20 60.9200 XLON 882659408524519 17/11/2023 16:29:55 GMT 7 60.9400 XLON 882659408524806

