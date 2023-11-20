On 23-24 November, textile industry experts Recover, Evlox and Jeanologia will showcase their new recycled denim capsule collection, REICONICS, at Denim Première Vision in Milan.

The collection is the result of a collaborative project between the three companies, combining expertise from each specialist business to improve circularity in the denim industry, from fiber to finish.

It aims to inspire and bring value to the industry by creating truly circular products through a process that implements eco-design, transparency, process measurement, traceability, and scalability.

Made from Recover recycled cotton fiber and Spanish cotton, the REICONICS collection is GRS certified and is a tribute to the classic denim fabrics that have been successful in past decades.

It includes a range of premium denim fabrics developed by Evlox and a total of 14 final garments that will be exhibited at Premiere Vision Denim. Each piece in the collection displays a variety of finishes generated using technology by Jeanologia, reducing water and energy consumption, and eliminating damaging emissions and discharge.

Just one jacket in the REICONICS collection, using 32% Recover recycled fiber and Jeanologia finishing technology, saves up to 760 liters of water; compared to a jacket made with virgin cotton and treated with traditional finishing techniques.

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover stated, "Recover is proud to be part of the REICONICS collection, a groundbreaking project that will pave the way toward a more sustainable future. Together we are offering brands a pathway to reduce their environmental impact caused by raw material production and waste."

Francisco Ortega, Evlox R&D Director, also commented, "We are thrilled to implement new models of denim manufacturing, more circular and sustainable with the help of recognized partners such as Recover and Jeanologia with whom we have been collaborating for years, this capsule is another milestone in the challenge of making circular fashion accessible to everyone, without compromising the denim heritage".

Enrique Silla, CEO at Jeanologia stated, "At Jeanologia we are proud to work with Recover and Evlox as partners to redefine the future of Blue jeans. REICONICS Collection creates an inflection point where technology, innovation, creativity, circularity, and sustainability are key to success. To achieve the excellent product whilst producing in a responsible and sustainable way."

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

About Evlox

We are Denimakers since 1846. More than 175 years specialized in manufacturing denim, reinventing a classic, creating new solutions for the world's most important brands. In Evlox we are passionate about our work, and for this reason we continue leading the way in the sector. With 12 million metres of Premium denim produced every year, more than 500 employees and a commercial presence in 50 countries, Evlox is today synonymous with improvement, innovation, and leadership.

About Jeanologia

Since 1994, Jeanologia' s mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable, and eco-efficient textile industry. The company collaborates closely with brands, retailers, and their suppliers on their transformative journey. Jeanologia offers disruptive technologies, innovative software, and a new operational model. Their groundbreaking solutions, including laser technology, G2 ozone, Dancing Box, e-flow, and H2Zero, have revolutionized the textile industry, providing limitless design and garment finishing possibilities. These advancements not only reduce costs but also conserve water, energy, and chemicals, ensuring zero pollution.

Today, Jeanologia encourages all textile industry stakeholders to get behind their Mission Zero: dehydrate and detoxify the jean industry. No more water or toxic chemicals used in a single pair of jeans around the world.

