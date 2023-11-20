Anzeige
20.11.2023
Pine Investments GmbH Purchase offer to SFP holders of Astaris S.p.A (Astaldi S.p.A.) IT0005422925

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pine Investments GmbH, an investment company authorized to proprietary trading, offers to purchase the securities issued by Astaris S.p.A. with the ISIN IT0005422925.

Further transfer documentation must be requested directly from the e-mail address astaldi@pine-investments.comor downloaded from the website www.pine-investments.com/astaldi

Pine Investments GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstraße 17-19, 60325, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel: +49 69 153 221 91 Fax: +49 69 299 570 74 E-mail: astaldi@pine-investments.com


