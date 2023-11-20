

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in October, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.5 percent decline in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent in October.



Compared with the same month last year, the index was most affected by price decreases in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and paper, the agency said.



Data also showed that import prices decreased by 0.5 percent monthly and by 3.3 percent annually in October. Export prices declined 0.5 percent over the month and fell 2.4 percent from a year ago.



