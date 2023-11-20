Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.11.23
08:06 Uhr
1,252 Euro
+0,040
+3,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2561,29609:17
Dow Jones News
20.11.2023 | 08:31
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
20 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.262     GBP1.108 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.246     GBP1.098 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.255676    GBP1.101114

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,486,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6696       1.246         XDUB      08:38:44      00067791772TRLO0 
3130       1.248         XDUB      09:13:38      00067792736TRLO0 
3308       1.250         XDUB      09:16:36      00067792802TRLO0 
2868       1.250         XDUB      09:16:36      00067792801TRLO0 
6581       1.260         XDUB      11:01:28      00067796499TRLO0 
2230       1.252         XDUB      11:39:11      00067797383TRLO0 
6712       1.256         XDUB      12:50:03      00067798857TRLO0 
3320       1.260         XDUB      14:36:14      00067801252TRLO0 
3320       1.260         XDUB      14:36:49      00067801284TRLO0 
463       1.260         XDUB      14:43:21      00067801771TRLO0 
591       1.260         XDUB      14:43:21      00067801770TRLO0 
3456       1.262         XDUB      15:24:21      00067803087TRLO0 
2924       1.262         XDUB      15:26:01      00067803175TRLO0 
126       1.262         XDUB      15:46:37      00067803849TRLO0 
1281       1.262         XDUB      15:46:37      00067803848TRLO0 
1456       1.262         XDUB      15:57:05      00067804231TRLO0 
1538       1.262         XDUB      16:05:30      00067804613TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6624       109.80        XLON      09:49:17      00067794091TRLO0 
5763       110.00        XLON      10:20:13      00067795039TRLO0 
9502       110.00        XLON      10:20:13      00067795040TRLO0 
2524       110.00        XLON      11:23:18      00067796994TRLO0 
3143       110.00        XLON      11:23:18      00067796995TRLO0 
6487       110.00        XLON      13:21:08      00067799341TRLO0 
3471       110.00        XLON      14:32:41      00067801123TRLO0 
2500       110.00        XLON      14:32:41      00067801124TRLO0 
2461       110.80        XLON      15:49:30      00067803915TRLO0 
612       110.60        XLON      15:57:05      00067804230TRLO0 
2045       110.80        XLON      16:01:27      00067804336TRLO0 
1272       110.60        XLON      16:05:30      00067804611TRLO0 
1574       110.60        XLON      16:05:30      00067804612TRLO0 
749       110.60        XLON      16:12:00      00067804946TRLO0 
699       110.60        XLON      16:12:40      00067804985TRLO0 
574       110.60        XLON      16:15:20      00067805099TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  285802 
EQS News ID:  1776605 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.