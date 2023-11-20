Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Dow Jones News
20.11.2023 | 08:31
Mailbox REIT plc - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

DJ Mailbox REIT plc - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 

IPSX (-) 
Mailbox REIT plc - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 
20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IPSX confirms the cancellation of the admission to trading of the securities set out below, effective from 7.00 a.m. on 
20 November 2023. 
 
Issuer          Security Description             IPSX Market      ISIN 
Mailbox REIT plc     Ordinary shares of GBP0.10 each        IPSX Wholesale    GB00BM9BWM32

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      - 
Sequence No.:  285786 
EQS News ID:  1775529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
