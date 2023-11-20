DJ Mailbox REIT plc - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

IPSX (-) Mailbox REIT plc - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IPSX confirms the cancellation of the admission to trading of the securities set out below, effective from 7.00 a.m. on 20 November 2023. Issuer Security Description IPSX Market ISIN Mailbox REIT plc Ordinary shares of GBP0.10 each IPSX Wholesale GB00BM9BWM32

