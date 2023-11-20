

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc or LSEG (LSE.L) said on Monday that it has appointed Michel-Alain Proch as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 26, 2024.



Proch will replace the company's current CFO Anna Manz, who will leave the company following publication of the Group's 2023 financial results on February 29, 2024.



On May 25 this year, Manz had informed the Board of her decision to step down to assume a CFO role outside the financial services industry.



Proch is currently serves as CFO of Publicis Groupe SA. Prior to this, he had served as CFO of several listed companies, notably at Ingenico and Atos, where he was also CEO, North America and Group Chief Digital Officer.



