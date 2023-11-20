London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Your Bourse, a leading provider of ultra-low latency trade execution, risk management, and MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway solutions, has joined forces with five top-tier liquidity providers. This collaboration aims to provide retail brokers with a superior technological package at no extra cost when utilizing Your Bourse's state-of-the-art technology.

In order to operate a retail brokerage, brokers need a Trading Platform license, hosting, a CRM, as well as a connectivity technology with extensive order flow management tools and a reliable liquidity partner who can provide a real market execution and feed to help mitigate the main risk associated with the brokerage business.

When launching a startup broker, the importance of quality technology and liquidity is often overlooked. The new firms often expose themselves to the potential arbitrage and toxic flow by over internalizing and auto confirming trade requests at the MetaTrader level. Ever so often in the current market even a simple random retail flow can cause the smaller brokers losses due to their lack of knowledge and tools.

Fortunately, Your Bourse and the Premium Liquidity Providers are here to help new and smaller brokers succeed. The list of esteemed Premium LPs includes (in alphabetical order):

Alchemy Prime

Alchemy Prime offers customised multi-asset liquidity and execution services, and institutional risk management services for institutional clients. The clients can take advantage of single and direct access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 liquidity venues and empower their business with unmatched levels of technology, depths of liquidity, speed of execution, professional support with full transparency and trading anonymity across a wide range of products including FX, Precious Metals, Index CFDs, Futures CFDs, Single Stock CFDs, and much more.

IXO Prime (INFINOX)

IXO Prime stands as a premier liquidity provider, specializing in delivering institutional-level liquidity to professional clients. As a globally recognized brokerage, INFINOX has cultivated active partnerships and a robust clientele worldwide. IXO Prime's unwavering focus remains on providing exceptional service to its clients and fostering enduring partnerships with its associates.

Match-Prime by Match-Trade

Match-Prime works exclusively with professional and institutional clients. Its bespoke offer for Forex and other CFD Brokers combines deep, multi-asset liquidity for over 2,000 instruments with ultra-fast connectivity, low spreads, negative balance protection, and low latency connectivity. Match-Prime's liquidity solution is integrated with the most popular trading platforms and distribution systems, which makes it easily accessible for Forex and CFDs Brokers worldwide. It is built upon the advanced institutional trading platform Match-Trader PRO renowned for its speed and reliability.

Scope Prime

Scope Prime is a multi-asset liquidity provider with a global network of regulated offices. Scope Prime aims to serve an ever-changing industry by offering a wide range of products including CFDs, FX, cash equities and DMA CFD stocks. Scope Prime prioritizes its responsibility to its continuously growing client base by targeting the emerging markets it feels are currently underserved by the wider financial community. By providing the products and services its clients need, this enhances Scope Prime's focus on becoming an all-in-one financial powerhouse, allowing it to cater to all.

Zenfinex

Zenfinex provides superior liquidity solutions, specifically designed for the brokerage industry. They are dedicated to empowering partner brokers with state-of-the-art technology and institutional-grade resources. Zenfinex ensures competitive pricing and robust platforms, enabling its partners to offer top-tier trading experiences to their clients.

By partnering with Zenfinex, brokers can access innovative solutions that emphasize reliability, scalability, and an optimal user experience. Zenfinex is dedicated to creating a supportive and collaborative environment, enabling brokers to expand their services and meet their clients' diverse trading needs, while contributing to their growth and development in the financial trading industry.

The Premium Liquidity Providers were selected based on the execution statistics, the range of asset classes, deposit methods, and feedback gathered from a broad audience of brokers. Collaborating with one of these Premium Liquidity providers grants brokers complimentary access to Your Bourse technology.

"We have worked closely with all Premium Liquidity Providers for numerous years, witnessing their continuous dedication to educate, grow, and support the retail FX and CFDs industry. They consistently prioritize the well-being of their clients, and as a company, we believe that our collective efforts can contribute to the success of smaller and startup brokers in this challenging market" said Elina Pedersen, the Chief Revenue Officer of Your Bourse.

For the users who will join the joint program, the Matching Engine, Your Bourse's flagship product, will be available. Its ultra-low latency (2 - microsecond order processing time), advanced order types and symbol mapping, custom price and volume multipliers, order routing, and advanced aggregation rules will provide users with the best possible performance.

To ensure seamless integration with Premium LPs, Your Bourse will provide the Premium LP FIX Connector. This feature will ensure robust connectivity through the FIX API and a direct cross-connect with one of our Premium LP partners.

Addressing the needs of MetaTrader users, Your Bourse offers the MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway to make the experience of using the Premium LP package as effective as possible. These tools were designed to be high-performing, stable, and lightweight, enabling the processing of trades outside of MetaTrader. They will come in with advanced pricing and routing settings to optimise trade execution.

Brokers can also select up to 250 symbols from the range offered by one of the Premium LPs, tailoring their trading environment to their specific needs.

Following the start of collaboration, it was strategically important to provide brokers with the highest levels of performance and reliability. That's why all Your Bourse infrastructure co-located with the Premium LPs will be hosted in Equinix Data Centers.

As a part of the partnership with Premium Liquidity Providers, it was also important for YourBourse to provide all the brokers who join the program with real-time monitoring (logs for system and FIX) that allows them to investigate any trade in real time with real time logs and an in-built FIX message parser; customisable real-time reporting via Trade Blotter that facilitates both regulatory and brokerage performance reporting, offering access to raw and precalculated data; and dedicated technical support, ensuring that all technical needs are promptly addressed.

Moreover, the package includes the processing of up to 1 billion in notional volume, considering both A-Book and B-Book executions, exclusively on the Your Bourse platform.

The brokers can view the full trading conditions of Premium Liquidity Providers and sign up for the offering by creating an account.

