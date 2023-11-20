

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), in its trading update for the ten-month period ended October 2023, said that trading in the period has been positive and in line with expectations with Group revenue growing 15% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.



The Engineering solutions provider noted that its Aerospace and Flexonics divisions contributed to the year-on-year improvement, reflecting the strength in core markets and our positioning on key growth platforms across both divisions. The Group benefited from robust growth in commercial aerospace, land vehicle and power & energy markets.



The company stated that its board's expectations of strong growth for the Group in 2023 are unchanged.



The company expects to see strong year-on-year growth in the Flexonics division in 2023, though it remains mindful of market commentary around some markets moderating in 2024.



Aerospace division sales are also expected to see good year-on-year growth in 2023. The company continues to expect Aerospace performance to improve in 2024 and beyond as supply chain challenges dissipate and production rates increase.



