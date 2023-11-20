

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), a defense technology company, said on Monday that it has won a 5-year $170 million contract from the US Department of Homeland Security for the Tethered Aerostat Radar System or TARS.



QinetiQ will deliver aerostat operations, air-surface radar operations, ground control and data networking systems monitoring, and data analysis in support of border security and air sovereignty missions.



The Group said: 'These major contract wins deliver new incremental business, building momentum to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of this year and beyond, underpinning our confidence that Avantus will deliver double-digit revenue growth at stable margin into the medium term.'



