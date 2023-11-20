

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Foodservice company Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Monday reported profit before tax of 1.747 billion pounds for the full year, higher than 1.469 billion pounds last year, helped growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax rose to 1.986 billion pounds from 1.490 billion pounds in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 1.314 billion or 75.3p per share from 1.113 billion or 62.6p per share a year ago.



Underlying profit was 1.501 billion pounds or 86.1p per share, up from 1.121 billion pounds or 63p per share last year.



Revenue for the year rose to 31.028 billion pounds from 25.512 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 28.1p per share to be paid on February 29 to shareholders on the register on January 19.



Additionally, Compass Group announced a share buyback of up to 410 million pounds, which is expected to complete in 2024, subject to M&A activity.



'Strong profit growth and cash generation underpin our robust balance sheet giving us options for capital allocation. The total dividend for the year of 43.1p is complemented by a share buyback of up to $500m (£410m), subject to M&A activity, in line with our recent returns to shareholders,' CEO Dominic Blakemore commented.



For 2024, the company expects underlying operating profit growth of about 13% at constant currency, on high single-digit organic revenue growth and higher margin.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken