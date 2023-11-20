TiNDLE Foods: TiNDLE Chicken Debuts at YO! as Two Seasonal Specials this Holiday Season

The popular sushi restaurant group is offering two festive plant-based chicken dishes as part of their annual Christmas celebration

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiNDLE Foods and YO! are partnering up this holiday season to introduce two menu specials featuring TiNDLE Chicken. For a limited time, from November 20 through December 31, YO! is offering the Naughty But Nice Bao and JFC Chicken - both made with TiNDLE Chicken - now serving at over 50 of its locations throughout the UK.

The festive additions come as YO! celebrates its annual holiday menu, taking on the uniquely Japanese tradition of dining out with classic fried chicken over Christmastime. For the first time, the restaurant group is spotlighting an entirely plant-based fried chicken as part of their holiday celebrations - now made with TiNDLE Chicken, the versatile and delicious plant-based chicken that has already gained popularity through restaurants and grocery stores in the UK.

Since 1997, YO! has become a destination for high-quality, fresh sushi and Japanese street food-inspired menu items - known for their open kitchens and 'kaiten' conveyor belts in each restaurant location. At all YO! locations, diners can now find TiNDLE Chicken in the brand-new menu items for a limited time:

Naughty But Nice Meat-Free Bao: Charcoal bao filled with TiNDLE chicken tenders, dressed in YO! KFC sauce, cranberry mayo, and served with sliced cucumber and slaw & pickled red onion (£6.95)

Charcoal bao filled with TiNDLE chicken tenders, dressed in YO! KFC sauce, cranberry mayo, and served with sliced cucumber and slaw & pickled red onion (£6.95) JFC Meat-Free Chicken: TiNDLE Korean chicken wings and tenders tossed in a cranberry teriyaki sauce, topped with nori tinsel, and served with YO! slaw, corn on the cob, and YO! Fries (£11.95)

Victoria Mathers, UK Head of Marketing at YO!, shared: "We're thrilled to partner with TiNDLE on our Christmas 2023 YO! Hoho menu. Being able to create plant-based versions of our Japanese Fried Chicken, a festive favourite at YO!, as well as our new, limited-edition 'Naughty or Nice' Chicken Charcoal Bao, means that all our guests can enjoy this mouth-watering menu. 'Tis the season to celebrate with great food, and great company at YO!."

"We're delighted to be teaming up with YO!, who share in our mission to create delicious and memorable culinary experiences that leave a smaller impact on the planet," said Jean Madden, Co-Founder and COO at TiNDLE Foods. "Our TiNDLE Chicken holiday specials underscore the notion that time-honoured traditions and recipes can be cherished and commemorated without compromising any aspect of the overall culinary journey."

Additional TiNDLE restaurant partners offering seasonal dishes this year include Byron Burgers and Neat Burger . This month, Byron Burgers is debuting the Christmas meal-inspired Merry Meatfree Burger - a juicy burger topped with plant-based bacon, sage and onion mayo, potato rosti, rocket, cranberry sauce, and served with a vegan gravy - available through the holiday season. At Lewis Hamilton's Neat Burger, the group is currently serving the custom The Kimchi Crunch for a limited time only - a new burger in collaboration with Clare Every of @thelittlelondonvegan , which features a crispy TiNDLE Chick'n Patty, topped with gochujang sauce, chilli and ginger kimchi, crunchy lettuce, crispy onions, and kimchi mayo. From every burger sold, £1 will go to support local organisation, Made in Hackney , and their mission to tackle health inequalities while inspiring people to transition to a more planet friendly diet.

TiNDLE Foods is on a mission to make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious, creating high-quality culinary experiences that leave no compromise when it comes to taste and texture. The start-up first entered the UK in early 2022 - collaborating with top chefs and culinary professionals, as well as coveted restaurants and pubs including BrewDog, Clean Kitchen Club, and Seoul Bird. Less than a year later, TiNDLE Chicken added retail and e-commerce channels to its distribution , broadening access to its sustainable and tasty products within the UK.?

Diners looking to find TiNDLE Chicken in grocery stores can visit hundreds of Morrisons locations across the nation, available now as TiNDLE Burgers and TiNDLE Chicken Kyiv in the chilled sections of their supermarkets, in addition to new offerings in the frozen aisles. For the first time in the UK, Morrisons is offering convenient frozen packages of TiNDLE Burgers, TiNDLE Nuggets, TiNDLE Tenders, and TiNDLE Wings. Additional TiNDLE Chicken products are also available for sale across all outlets of Whole Foods Market UK in the greater London area and on Mighty Plants , the plant-based online grocer.

For more information on the partnership with YO! and where to find TiNDLE Chicken, visit tindle.com or follow on Instagram .

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercialising delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com .

